Funerals Today, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Sep 21, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Atkinson, Margaret - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.Bailey, John Kennedy - 11:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Creel, Joyce Ann - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Dennison, William “Junior” Edwin - Noon, Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Dixon, Shirlene - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Gulan, Richard "Rich" Dustin - 7 p.m., Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.Hughart, Diane Marie - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.Keeney, Rhoda Mae - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.Lusher, Amy Kathellen Martin - 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Midkiff, Sylvia Mae - 3 p.m., Green Valley Cemetery, West Hamlin.Nichols, Barbara Vandale - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Shedd Sr, James Benson (Pops) - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Sutphin, Tommy (Buddy) - 1 p.m., Van-Bigson FWB Church, Bigson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Chapel Summersville Christianity Worship Architecture Diane Marie Funeral Montgomery Memorial Park Recommended for you Local Spotlight Susannah Myers Bolin James Benson (Pops) Shedd Sr Karen Stone Blank Roberta M. Kelly Blank William “Bill” Fitzgerald Blank Richard Dustin Gulan Blank Karen Louise Motley Blank John Eric Albrecht Miranda Rae Scheer Blank Deborah "Debby" Gresham Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy