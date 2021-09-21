Thank you for Reading.

Atkinson, Margaret - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Bailey, John Kennedy - 11:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Creel, Joyce Ann - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Dennison, William “Junior” Edwin - Noon, Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Dixon, Shirlene - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Gulan, Richard "Rich" Dustin - 7 p.m., Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.

Hughart, Diane Marie - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Keeney, Rhoda Mae - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Lusher, Amy Kathellen Martin - 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Midkiff, Sylvia Mae - 3 p.m., Green Valley Cemetery, West Hamlin.

Nichols, Barbara Vandale - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Shedd Sr, James Benson (Pops) - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Sutphin, Tommy (Buddy) - 1 p.m., Van-Bigson FWB Church, Bigson.

