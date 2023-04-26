Funerals Today, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Apr 26, 2023 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baldwin, Myrtle Hannah - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Bartley, Princess Lou - 2 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Edwards, Harry A. - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane.Henley, Charles "C.W.", Sr. - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.Perdue, Alice Mae - 2 p.m., Ashford Church of God, Ashford.Sampson, Joseph Ray - 2 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Surface, Lonnie - 1 p.m., Elk River Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.Tulley, Bruce Allen - 5 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Recommended for you Local Spotlight Irene Craddock Thomasson Jimmy Wade LeMaster Carol A. McClure Carol Ann Criner Jerome “Jerry” C. Gorby Ralph Edwin Phalen Randy “Jack” Pullen Gary Parsons Belma Loretta Sowards Tina Marie Booth Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book