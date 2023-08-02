Funerals Today Wednesday August 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barker, Betty Mae - 11 a.m., Family Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison.Bass, Donna Jean - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Smith, Shawn Arthur - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News The Food Guy: A perky pop-up: Luna offers a cup o’ joe on the go John David: Over the rainbow (Opinion) Gazette-Mail editorial: WV higher education in crisis Hoppy Kercheval: Alderson Broaddus backers need to face reality (Opinion) BUSINESS ROUNDUP: United Bankshares releases second-quarter earnings top story Retired miners report more trouble from Justice coal companies in lawsuit seeking uninterrupted health benefit coverage PHOTOS: Charleston celebrates National Night Out MSHA finds dozens of safety violations at Justice coal company mine in Logan County Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Jackson County native/author to share family history writing advice New River Gorge Wayfinding Team focuses on outdoor recreation development Benches make St. Albans even more welcoming Marion County author's book details century of Bigfoot sightings in WV Diane Tarantini: Teaching students about body safety