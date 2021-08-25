Thank you for Reading.

Gillespie, William Lee - 11 a.m., Rock Branch Independent Church, Nitro.

King, Myra June Means - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Powers, Arthur Odell - 3 p.m., Apple Grove Memorial Gardens, Apple Grove.

Richard, Emogene Eloise - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Williams, Evelina - 1 p.m., Richwood Cemetary, Richwood.

Tags

Recommended for you