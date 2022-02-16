Thank you for Reading.

Ball, Sandra Lee - 1 p.m., Ashford Church of God Holiness, Ashford.

Burdette, Margaret (Margie) Sue - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston.

Burford, Roxey Underwood - 11 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.

Casto, William Eugene - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Erskine, Bernard H. - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Harding, Hanah Marie - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Hogsett Jr., Daniel - 10 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Hull, Dora Jane Corder - 7 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Jordan, Janet - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Neal, Janice Montgomery - 6 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Stout, Edna B. - 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Taylor, Edward "Eddie" - Noon, Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

