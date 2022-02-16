Funerals Today, Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ball, Sandra Lee - 1 p.m., Ashford Church of God Holiness, Ashford.Burdette, Margaret (Margie) Sue - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston.Burford, Roxey Underwood - 11 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.Casto, William Eugene - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Erskine, Bernard H. - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Harding, Hanah Marie - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Hogsett Jr., Daniel - 10 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Hull, Dora Jane Corder - 7 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Jordan, Janet - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Neal, Janice Montgomery - 6 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Stout, Edna B. - 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Taylor, Edward "Eddie" - Noon, Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Margaret Funeral Home Worship Sue Charleston Roxey Underwood Floral Hills Garden Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Charles W. "Charlie" Hudson Janice Montgomery Neal Blank Paul Ancion Blank Charles Edward "Pete" Arms Blank Martha Ann Wileman Shellie C. Gillispie Blank Bernard H. Erskine Larry Wayne Hardman Blank Larry Wayne Hardman George Russell Goff Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 16, 2022 Daily Mail WV Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses