Funerals Today Wednesday July 5, 2023

Adkins, Loretta Ginger 1 p.m., White Oak Baptist Church, Orgas.
Belcher, Guyneth - 1 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey.
Crisp, Judy - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Haynes, Sharon Lynn - 11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.
Thomas, Gene W. - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.