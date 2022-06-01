Thank you for Reading.

Caufield, William “Bill” - 11 a.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hensley, Rhoda - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Hope, Shirley Jean - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Matthews, Erma Ann - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Miller, Robert - 2 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.

Smith, Angela Maria - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Woods, Roberta C. Smith - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Tags

Recommended for you