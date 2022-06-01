Funerals Today, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Jun 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Caufield, William “Bill” - 11 a.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Hensley, Rhoda - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Hope, Shirley Jean - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Matthews, Erma Ann - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Miller, Robert - 2 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.Smith, Angela Maria - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Woods, Roberta C. Smith - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Malden Shirley Jean Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Arthur Fredrick Whaples Blank Larry D. Dickerson Blank Eloise Sue Cook Ruth Anne Smith John Wayne Taylor Jean Rosemary Boyd Moore William “Bill” Caufield Jack Odell Cobb Sr. Blank Gary Ray Carter Blank Terri Lynn Hanshaw Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 1. 2022 Daily Mail WV Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car