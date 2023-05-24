Funerals Today Wednesday May 24,2023 May 24, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bailes, Mavis Emogene - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Ervin Sr., Charles “Chuck” - Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Newhouse, Noah Edward - 11 a.m., Quesenberry Cemetery, Jumping Branch, Summers County.Rice, Francoise H. - 1 p.m., Eureka Church Cemetery, Strange Creek.Sanders, Elona Gathel - 12 p.m., Heavner and Cutright Funeral Chapel, Buckhannon.Scott, Erma Pearl - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Smith, JoAnne - 1 p.m., Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Metallurgy Industry Politics Recommended for you Local Spotlight Arnold Lee Persinger William Franklin Dorsey Sr. James M. Crowder Bobbie Sue Johns Amy N. Anderson James M. Crowder Nancy Lynn Kuhn Bright James Rodney Vannatter Mary Magdalane Burchett MSG Robert Scott McCormack Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed