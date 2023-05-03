Funerals Today, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bailes, Ellen Marie - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Mellert, Lucie Anne - 4 p.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.Roop, Marie Elizabeth - 6 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Senko, George - 5 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Simmers, David - Noon, Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Recommended for you Local Spotlight Lee Ann Casto Mildred Virginia Breedlove Alma Jean Rice Robert L. “Bob” Suttles Phillip Jones Edward Waters Patrick “Pat” Tucker Jerome “Jerry” C. Gorby Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail