Funerals Today Wednesday May 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Allen, Rannie - 1 p.m., McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro.Burdette, Orlie Elizabeth - Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Holbrook, Jerrell E. - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Hughes, Sandy K. - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Sowards, Lisa Ann - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Talbert, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Wilson, Blaine Keith - 12 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Vanmeter, Nancy - 2:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sandy K. Hughes Robert Franklin Angel Sr. Ralph Thomas Bowles Jr. Lisa Ann Sowards Alice Louise Dearman Pullen Mark B. Parsons Elder Ronald Wayne Willis James A. Shaffer Jr. William Franklin Dorsey Sr. C. Wayne “Ranger” Lovejoy Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring