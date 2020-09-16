Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Belt, JoAnn - 1 p.m., Butcher Cemetery, Maysel.

Buzzard, Phyllis Ann Craig - 1 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Carter, Hailey Renea - noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Droddy, Travis Wayne - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Pinch.

Keyser, Betty Delores - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Legg, Frances - 1 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.

Thomas, Russell Emmons - 11 a.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

White, Romie Elton - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Whittington, James "Jim" Walter - 1 p.m., Northside Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.