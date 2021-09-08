Funerals Today, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 17 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carter, Noka Jane - 1 p.m., Elk River Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.Cobb, Bernard - 6 p.m., Ripley Church of Christ, Ripley.Harrison, Teresa Lynn - 11 a.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Huffman, Clark, Jr. - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Murray Sr, Rev Thomas R. - 1 p.m., Brookside Ministries COGIC Inc, Mount Carbon.Price, Opal B. (nee Siders) - 11 a.m., Price Family Cemetery, Quinland.Ramey, David Kent - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Ransbottom, Keith Christopher - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Townson, Matthew Connor - 2 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kitchen Mortuary Matthew Connor Memory Huntington Christianity Worship Folklore Garden Funeral Home Tyler Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Wanda Louise Geyser Blank Joel C. “Joe” Snodgrass Van Reginald Rawlings Ruby Frances (Hudson) McCormick James Lee Boone Dorothy Mae Geyer Blank Annette Alfeda Mason Blank Edna Vernell Megginson Raymond Coleman Mary Jane Anderson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 8, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries