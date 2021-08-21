Thank you for Reading.

Adkins, Brian Keith - 1 p.m., Old Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.

Arbaugh, Guy - 2 p.m., St Paul’s Methodist Church, Nitro.

Black, Shawn M. - 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Charleston.

Hensley Jr, Jerry Ervin - 6 p.m., Christ Temple Church, Huntington.

Huffman Jr, Lewis Vinson - 3 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Martin Sr, Deacon Alfred - 11 a.m., Brookside Ministries, Mt.Carbon.

McClung, Judy - 11 a.m, Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery, Glasgow.

Meadows, Connor Christian - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Mullins, Trixie Ann Webb - 3 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Pauley, Kathy - 3 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Peyatt, Rev. George - 1 p.m., Cottle First Church of God, Cottle.

Regalla, Michael A. - 12:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Albans.

Simons, Travis - 2 p.m., Rich Creek Cemetery.

Smith, John Matthew - 6 p.m., Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Snodgrass, Ida Mae (Taber) - 12 p.m., Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Vogel, Ruth S. - 11 a.m., Kimble Funeral Home, Franklin.

Ward, Edward Allen - 2 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.

Whittington, Dustin Craig - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

