Funwerals Today; Saturday August 21, 2021

Adkins, Brian Keith - 1 p.m., Old Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.
Arbaugh, Guy - 2 p.m., St Paul's Methodist Church, Nitro.
Black, Shawn M. - 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Charleston.
Hensley Jr, Jerry Ervin - 6 p.m., Christ Temple Church, Huntington.
Huffman Jr, Lewis Vinson - 3 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Martin Sr, Deacon Alfred - 11 a.m., Brookside Ministries, Mt.Carbon.
McClung, Judy - 11 a.m, Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery, Glasgow.
Meadows, Connor Christian - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Mullins, Trixie Ann Webb - 3 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Pauley, Kathy - 3 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.
Peyatt, Rev. George - 1 p.m., Cottle First Church of God, Cottle.
Regalla, Michael A. - 12:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Albans.
Simons, Travis - 2 p.m., Rich Creek Cemetery.
Smith, John Matthew - 6 p.m., Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Snodgrass, Ida Mae (Taber) - 12 p.m., Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.
Vogel, Ruth S. - 11 a.m., Kimble Funeral Home, Franklin.
Ward, Edward Allen - 2 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.
Whittington, Dustin Craig - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.