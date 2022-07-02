Thank you for Reading.

Bartron, Terry Lee - 2 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Elmore, Stephen D. - 6 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Gartman, Donald Kenneth - 3 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Charleston.

Lovejoy, Fellie Jean - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Nichols, Freddie Joe - 1 p.m., Nichols Cemetery, Clay.

Owens, James Delbert - 1 p.m., Poca Town Gazebo.

Price, Janet L. - 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, Yawkey.

Sawyers, Cheyenne Brooke - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

