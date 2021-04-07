Thank you for Reading.

G. C. CONLEY, 47, of Smokehouse Fork of Harts Creek, departed this life on Monday, April 5, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow in the Conley Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

