GAIL B. ERLEWINE, went to be the Lord on April 9, 2021.
He was a retired chemical operator having worked for Fike Chemical and Viscose in Nitro, a US Navy Veteran of WW II having served on the USS Chicago. Gail was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church in Mt. Alto, WV.
Gail was preceded in death by his mother and father Lucy B. and Casper W. Erlewine, his wife Doris D. Erlewine, daughter Sharon Sue Huffman, brothers Dana Erlewine, Lester Erlewine, and Casper Erlewine, Jr., and sisters Geraldine McMillian and Edith Davis.
He is survived by sons Clinton D. (Janet) Erlewine and Gail Steven (Peggy) Erlewine, granddaughters Tisha (Brian) Schmidt and Jennifer (Mike) Cajohn, grandsons Richard (Nikki) Erlewine, Lance (Angie) Erlewine, Christopher (Carrie) Erlewine, Joey (Ramy) Huffman, Matt (Tiffany) Huffman, and Nick (Kim) Huffman, nine great-grandson, seven great-granddaughters, and one great-great granddaughter due to arrive September 2021. Gail will also be lovingly remembered by Jim (Dee) Hicks.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday, April 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 85 Mount Alto Road, Mount Alto, WV and a celebration of Gail's life will be on Wednesday, April 14 at 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St., Nitro WV with Pastor Andrew Robinson officiating, burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, WV. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
