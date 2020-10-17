GAIL COCHRAN, age 71 of Millersburg, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Gail was born July 22, 1949 in Kanawha County, West Virginia and was the daughter of Bernard and Mary (Snyder) Deck. On August 3, 1968 she married Cary L. Cochran. She was the wind beneath his wings.
Gail worked at CSB for 28 years and 3 years at First Knox Bank. She attended Shepler Church where she was the church treasurer and director of VBS. Gail was involved in numerous community activities. She was a member/treasurer of the Holmes County fair board for over 20 years. She was also a member of the NWTF and served on the Holmes County Chapter. Gail enjoyed watching cooking shows and DIY project shows. She was a wonderful wife and always put other people first.
In addition to her husband of 52 years, Gail is survived by her mother, Mary Deck of Millersburg; a daughter-in-law, Kendra Cochran of Coshocton; two grandhildren; Madison (James) Harwood of Millersburg and Isaac Cochran of Coshocton; two sisters, Yvonne (Rick) Pauley and Sherry (Bill) Kessinger both of West Virginia; and her cat, Tommy.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard and her son, Benjamin Cary Cochran.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 18 at Harvest Ridge Fairgrounds inside the Expo Building where there is plenty of space for social distancing. Pastor Charles LaRue will officiate the service. Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to any of the local food banks.
Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.