The family of GAIL HILDA CRAIG BUCK sadly conveys the news of her passing from breast cancer on Friday, June 25, 2021, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Leon, WV. She was 85.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Lottie Craig; husband of nearly 60 years Burdell Buck; brothers, Darrell "Bub", Paul, Wendell, and Mark Craig; sisters, Evadene Craig Buck and Marilyn Craig Crump.
Continuing her legacy of love and laughter are brothers, Barton (Janet) and Danny (Wilma) Craig; sisters Joann Craig, Darlena Kirk and Ernie Ruth Plante; and children, Clodus "Burry" (Sofia) Buck, David Buck and Terry (Faith) Buck, and Dreama Buck Pritt; as well as special friend Gilbert Martin.
She was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Maria (Andrew) Azar, Trinity, Shane, Deana, Mikele (Allison), Colle (Brandy), and Corey (Stella) Buck, and Jack (Jessica), Gray, and Julia Pritt. .
She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren: Brandon, Alexandra, and Adam Azar, Makala, Kylie, Marcus, Joshua, Emily, Savannah, Callie, Jolie, Corben, Crawford and Conway Buck; Harrison Baucom; and Victoria Pritt.
Also mourning her loss are many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was a longtime member of New Life Fellowship (a congregation of Grace Communion International, formerly the Worldwide Church of God) in Ripley, WV. She also was a member of Eastern Star, Mason County Gourd Society, Red Hat Society, and the Belles and Beaus square dancing group. She retired from the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) as a Field Enumerator, and over the years had also served as a Farmer's Mutual insurance agent, a Mason County school bus driver, a home health care aide, an aide at Lakin State Hospital, an artist, among other interesting professions.
Her pastor, "Chappie" Linda McCartney, will officiate the funeral service, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday July 1, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Huntington, Inc. P.O. Box 464 Huntington, WV 25709 Attn: Development Department.
Online condolences may be sent to the Raynes family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Rd. Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.