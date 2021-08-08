Gail-Jeanne Vaillancourt

GAIL-JEANNE, Whiffles, Mom, Momma, Aunt Gail, Grandma V, Gail and MRS. VAILLANCOURT are just some of the names she was called during her 83 years of life here on earth. A kind and loving person who never met a stranger, she was good at a lot of things and really great at quite a few! Gail-Jeanne was born on April 3, 1938 to Freida and Arno Schrul in New Jersey, the second of five children and the first to pass.
She married Jerome John Vaillancourt on September 19, 1959, exactly one month after his 21st birthday because his parents were against the union (she a Methodist, he a Catholic). Promising to raise her children Catholic, she gave birth to and nurtured five children in seven years, all named after saints, much to the pleasure of all the grandparents. Living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and later Miami, Florida they moved the family to West Virginia in 1978, as she and Jerry wanted a simpler and quieter life after they both turned 40. She endured true off-the-grid living in a barn with no utilities until the new basement was complete and then helped build the log home she lived in for the remainder of her life. It takes a special person to raise a handicapped child. Her daughter, Maria has outlived all the doctors' predictions due to Gail's selfless care. Gail's husband and soulmate passed away from a heart attack at the age of 60 and as she said many times, she missed him every day for the nearly 23 years they were apart. She loved to garden, read, quilt and especially bowl and met many friends who shared the same interests. She was a past President of the Greater Miami WBA and Charleston WBA as well as Member Emeritus.
She leaves behind her best friend and sister, Rose Marie, brothers Sonny and Bob and youngest sister, Jo Ann; her son, Jerome John Jr. (Butch) and his wife Deb and son Chris; daughters Catherine Jeanne, Virginia Jeanne, Maria Jeanne, Jennifer Jeanne and her husband Richard Randolph grandchildren Dustin R. Randolph and Michelle Leigh and her husband Daren McPherson; a great-granddaughter Adeline Rose; step-grandchildren Donnie Carpenter (wife Krystal) and Heather Adams (husband Chad), and step-great-grandchildren Alexander, Riley, Harley and Jackson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She will be buried at the Laurel Point Cemetery, next to Jerry after a gathering and celebration of life at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV, on Monday August 9, 2021 at 3 p.m., with Bob Keen officiating. Friends may visit from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home on Monday.
Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home is providing the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com