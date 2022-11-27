Thank you for Reading.

Gail L. Bennett
SYSTEM

GAIL L. BENNETT, 67, of Charleston went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 23, 2022 with her family by her side after a long battle with heart disease.

She was a graduate of Sissonville High School and attended Elk River Church of the Nazarene. Gail was retired and found enjoyment in babysitting her granddaughter. She loved spending time with her family, laughing, joking and talking with friends.

Tags

Recommended for you