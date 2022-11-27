GAIL L. BENNETT, 67, of Charleston went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 23, 2022 with her family by her side after a long battle with heart disease.
She was a graduate of Sissonville High School and attended Elk River Church of the Nazarene. Gail was retired and found enjoyment in babysitting her granddaughter. She loved spending time with her family, laughing, joking and talking with friends.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Mary Lou Morris, husband of 39 years, Ronnie; brother, Bobby McLane and father and mother in law, Ray and Betty Bennett.
Surviving her are two children, who she thought the world of, son; Jamie Bennett of Cross Lanes; daughter, Missy Kasten (Shawn) of Charleston; grandchildren, Bailey Bennett and Annalise Kasten; sister, Sandie Burdette (Ron); sisters in law; Cheryl McLane, Sandy Hart and Nancy Tucker; brother in law, Steve Bennett. Many special nieces and nephews and special friend Sue Elmore who are also left to mourn her passing.
Special thanks from the family to the CPICU team. Thank you to Pastor Randy Ledsome for being with the family and our mom on this very difficult day.
In honoring her wishes, Graveside Service and Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating.