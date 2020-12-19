GALE DIANE FOSTER, 64, of Spencer, passed away December 17, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospice house in Charleston following a short illness. She was born November 3, 1956 and is the daughter of the late John and Gertrude Stutler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Gale was also a homemaker.
Left behind to cherish her memory, is her husband, Billy Foster of Spencer; sons, John, Marvin and Lewis Holstien; sisters, Helen Linder, Sandy Thomas, Kathy Kemper and Tonya Mitten; and brothers, Johnny, Randy, David and Dell Stutler.
Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com