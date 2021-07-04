GALE L. GRAY, 72, of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully Friday, June 4, 2021.
For 40 years, Gale was the President of Gray, Griffith and Mays a.c., co-founding the firm in 1981. During this time he established several lifelong friendships with colleagues and clients. Always having a desire for knowledge and learning, he held several designations including CPA, CFA, ASA, QPA, and CFF. Gale, "Professor Gray", loved to teach and made it his lifelong passion to lend his accounting expertise to the students of West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston. "The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away." - Pablo Picasso.
In his free time, Gale was an avid golfer, traveler, and lover of life. If it was a sunny weekend you were sure to find him on a golf course with friends. Later in life, Gale made efforts to travel as much as possible to experience the beauty that the world has to offer, by traveling to exciting places including Italy, France, Austria, Germany, and Jamaica. Great food, great wine, and many laughs with friends and family would describe a perfect evening for him. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, and to those who were fortunate enough to get to know him, a fierce and loyal friend. Many of whom would refer to him as a brother.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Pam Gray, who passed away just one day prior on June 3rd, as well as his parents, Edward and Lois Gray, passing in 2016 and 2017.
He is survived by his children Emily Christopher (Steven) of Bethel Park, PA and Byron Gray of Charleston, WV; and his brother, Randy Gray of Lexington, KY.
Honoring Gale's wishes there will not be a funeral service, rather a celebration of his life, jointly with his wife Pam Gray. Family and friends, please join us from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17th, at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston, WV. Cards for the family will be able to be received at the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Gale, he would hope that you would live out his legacy in helping and teaching others, and do unexpected and unsolicited acts of kindness whenever possible. The family would also like to suggest donating to the West Virginia Golf Association, West Virginia Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Pilot Club of the Greater Kanawha Valley, the Meals on Wheels of Charleston, WV, HospiceCare, or the Kanawha County Humane Society.
Memories, condolences, and acknowledgement of attendance for the Celebration of Life Service of Gale and Pam may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting their obituary.
"Love you Dad."