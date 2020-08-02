GALE HOMER MABE, 89, of South Charleston went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after a long illness.
He was a graduate of Charleston High School and then served for three years in the United States Marine Corps. before being honorably discharged. He went on to work for the A and P Tea Company for many years as well as for Union Carbide from where he retired. Gale was a devoted member of St. Paul United Methodist Church of South Charleston for more than 60 years and holding many offices during that time including Sunday School Superintendent. He was also a 32nd degree Mason.
Gale was preceded in death by his mother, Allie Armstrong; brother, Tommie C. Mabe; and sister, Virginia McIntosh.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 69 years, Muriel; son, Charles (Bernadette) of South Charleston; daughters, Mary Gale Roberts of Knoxville, TN and Catherine of South Charleston; grandchildren, Victoria and Joshua Mabe, Dr. Jennifer Woodbury (Lee) of Columbus, GA, Christina Kitts (Sean) of Knoxville, TN; and great-grandchildren, Anna Marie, Ian, Claire, and Myles.
Gale greatly enjoyed traveling with Muriel on many bus trips across the country. They tap danced with the Shaeffer Fun Dancers for 20 years entertaining at gatherings and for residents at nursing homes. Gale never knew a stranger. He and Muriel could often be seen daily walking together around the neighborhood, waving to friends and passing out dog treats for the dogs along the way.
Gale would have enjoyed knowing there was a large gathering of family and friends at his funeral to honor the life he lived. However, due to the Covid-19 virus and for the safety of family and friends only a small service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Mateer officiating.
For those who want to visit and be with the family we ask that they instead make a donation in Gale's memory to his beloved church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4606 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, WV 25309.
