GALE RANDOLPH (SANDY) JONES, 80, of Lewisburg, WV passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. Bom on February 21, 1940 in Beckley, wV to Roy A. and Nancy A Joes, Sandy gaduated from Woodrow Wilson High School where he was class president for all four years. He then majored in business and gradusted from Marshall Uaiversiy. He began his career at Bendix Corporation in Ronceverte WV and subsequentdly retired in 1998 from ASEA Brown Boveri, Inc. in Lewisburg WV. He was a faithful member of the Lewisburg United
Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters Katherine Mcltosh and Joyce Kosnoski.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 59 years SaraM. Jones, daughter Sara J. Coleman (Micbael) of Midlothian, VA, two sons John A. Jones Maroella) of Dublin, VA and David R. Jones (Fulie) of New York City. NY and Charlottesvill, VA. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great grandchild: Claire Nickell, Jackson Coleman, Jennifer Jones, Courtney Stuart, Abigail Jones, Matie Jones, and Paisley Stuart. In addition to his family, Sandy loved his friends, the church, and being a part of the Lewisburg community for almost 60 years.
The family would like to express their profound appreciation to Sandy's caregivers including Faye
Browm,Stephanie Ames, Francis Booth and Millie Burns We also are indebted to Diann Hayes, our special friend, for her continuous love and support of Sandy and our family.
Graveside services will be held May 7, at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg, WV with the Reverend Tim Halloran officiating. Wallace & Wallace Puneral Home of Lewisburg, WV will handle arangements. Online condoleaces are welcomed at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com. Any gifts should be made to Lewisburg United Methodist Church in memory of Sandy Jones.
