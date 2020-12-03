GALEN LEE "BUTTONS" BIGGS, 48 of Marlinton passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, December 7 at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton. In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy may be made to the Victims of Violent Crimes/ Family Refuse Center, PO Box 249, Lewisburg, WV 24901. Due to Covid-19 all health department guidelines will be honored.
