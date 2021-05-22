GARLAND "GARY" LEWIS SHEETS of Sandyville, WV, passed away following an extended illness at the Hubbard House in Charleston, WV, on May 20th, 2021. Gary was born May 28th, 1943, in Dawes Creek, Kanawha County, WV. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Groves Sheets; his son, Garland Lewis (Lee) Sheets II and wife Kim of Ravenswood, WV; his son, Scott Sheets, and wife Carrie of Ripley, WV; and his daughter, Diane Downs. Gary was a grandfather to six grandchildren- Brooke Murray (husband Luke), Dr. Jordan Sheets (husband Dr. Steven Brooks), Aspen Sheets, Arik Sheets, Sidney Sheets, and Nicholas Downs great-grandchildren, Harper, Lucas, and Kason Murray. He is also survived by his brother, Roger "Pogo" Dale Sheets and wife Monna of Winfield, WV, and sister Wanda Robinson and husband Douglas, of Teays Valley, WV, and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louis Sheets, and his father, Romie Richards Sheets, of Winfield, WV.
Gary Sheets retired after 46 years of experience at Walker Machinery in Belle, WV, where he worked as a truck driver and welder. Beyond his career, Gary was a family man and a lifelong resident of the Mountain State. He loved spending time in the outdoors as an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as riding his Harley on the mountain roads of West Virginia to his cabin in Durbin. Gary enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and dogs at home, along with watching the history channel or his favorite show, Gunsmoke. He could often be found in his garage, working on his cars, motorcycle, and many other projects such as a go-cart he built for his grandchildren.
His family and friends will long remember Gary for his witty sense of humor, laughter, and enjoyment of life. While he was often a man of few words, his loving and caring personality was easily witnessed through his actions.
For those wishing to send flowers, the family is holding a private viewing on Monday at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, WV. The graveside memorial service for Garland "Gary" Lewis Sheets will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Jackson County Memory Gardens, in Cottageville, WV.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com