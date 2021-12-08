GARLAND L. HOLLEY, 66, of Charleston, entered his heavenly home on Monday, December 6, 2021 with his wife by his side.
He was born on August 12, 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Milton and Betty Jo Holley.
Garland was employed with Industrial Rubber for 30 plus years, but took great pride as owner of Maid To Perfection of Charleston for 14 years.
In his younger days, Garland loved to hunt and fish with his friends; which he had many. He loved to make you laugh and played pranks on people often. He loved family outings and long games of Rook. His one life long challenge was weight loss, but even that he overcame. By joining a gym 30 years, he made great friends; which are still friends to this day. Garland loved to travel and even in his last days he and Debbie spent countless hours on road trips through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. His sister Hazel was also his best friend and often times she was with them. It was always an adventure with picnics and not knowing where they would wind up. Through it all, his proudest possession in life was Debbie who loved him with her whole heart and he the same for her.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jo Ann Zirkle.
Garland is survived by his wife and best friend of 46 years, Deborah Holley; sister, Hazel Bowen (Thomas) of Charleston; brother, Benjamin Holley of Sissonville; step-sister, Jacqueline Saleem ( Sam) of Nashville, TN; brothers-in-law, Larry Fore of Charleston, Jimmy Fore (Annette) of Charleston; his nieces and nephews, Geri Ann, Bud, Stephanie, Michelle, Chad, Chelsea, Amanda and James.; and many great-nieces and nephews.
A special thanks goes out to Hazel and Thomas, Bud and Marsha, Renee, Emmett, Romie, Donnie, Beth and the kind people of Hospice, who went above and beyond to help get us through this time. Also a thank you to all who came to visit him and brought things to him in his final days.
Last and most importantly, a special thanks to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ who saved his soul on December 19, 1994. Garland was quiet about his Godly walk but anyone who knew Garland's inner heart knew he had a humble soul. He will be missed and cherished by all.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Romie Munday, his lifelong friend, officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.