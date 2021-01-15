Garland Morris

GARLAND "CURLEY" MORRIS of Poca, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Teays Valley Center, Hurricane.
Born June 23, 1937 in Lynwood, Virginia, he was a son of the late Lloyd and Sally Morris. He was preceded in death by a sister, Eileen Kite, brother, Nelson Morris and sister Novella Kite.
He retired from Painter's Local 970 with over 20 years of service. Garland was a member of Gateway Christian Church in St. Albans, WV.
"Curley" enjoyed wood working in his spare time and enjoyed attending arts & craft festivals throughout the area. There was nothing he couldn't fix. Garland never met a stranger and was always willing to help others. He loved to tell jokes. His laugh will greatly be missed by all who knew him. During the holiday season he enjoyed playing Santa Claus for various local events.
Garland is survived by his wife of 12 years, Patricia "Patty" Barker Morris, son, Tony Morris (Connie) of Elkton,Virginia; daughter, Diane Morris Breeden of Elkton, Virginia; daughter, Michelle Romine (David) of Scott Depot, West Virginia and step daughter, Sabrina Nicholson, Charleston, West Virginia.
Curley was proud of his four grandchildren, Missy Eppard (Derik), Emily Morris, Emma Romine and Ashley Nicholson and his six precious great-grandchildren, Macayla Clements (Nick), Mckenna Eppard, Bubba Eppard, Serenity Welcher, Destiny Welcher and Ronileigh Welcher. Two great-great grandchildren Brady Clements and Sadie Clements. Special friend Jeff Dofflemyer, Elkton, Virginia and Jay Cox, Nitro, West Virginia.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans with Pastor David Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gateway Christian Church, 422 B Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Curley's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
