GARLET RHODES JR., 71, of Poca passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born at South Charleston and was preceded in death by his father, Garlet Thomas Rhodes, Sr. and step-father, Jerry Angel.
Tommy was retired from the City of Nitro and was a disabled veteran having served with the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his loving daughters, Bobbi Jo Saunders and Kelli Renee Rhodes and their mother and his caregiver, Barbara Rhodes; mother, Eilene Angel; sister, Lenna Leann Starcher and brother, Gordon "Porky" Rhodes (Pam). He also is survived by his grandchildren, Brandon, Casey, Taylor, Ethan, Bailee and Logan, great grandchildren, Taylinn, Braeden, Bryce and Bryar.
The family has ask that you wear a mask and social distancing be observed throughout funeral services.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House with Pastor John McCoy. Military Honors will be conducted by the St. Albans American Legion and V.F.W.
You may visit Tommy's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
