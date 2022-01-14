Garnet Agnes Schwarz

On January 9, 2022, GARNET AGNES (BAUER) SCHWARZ, 100, of Point Pleasant passed into Heaven's Gate singing the chorus "Oh, How I Love Jesus".
She was born February 18, 1921 in Leon, WV, a daughter of Vallie and Elizabeth (Durst) Bauer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Boyd J. Schwarz; son-in-law, Gene Oliver Haer; brothers, Sidney E. Bauer, Manford H. Bauer, Vallie Bauer, Jr. and Chris H. Bauer; and sisters, Clarice Jones, Marjorie Costanzo, Gladys Chapman and Lorena Floyd.
Garnet was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1939. She was a member of Heights United Methodist Church and attended Bellemead United Methodist Church for many years. She was a teacher at Grant School located on Gunville Ridge Road for one year. After moving to Point Pleasant in 1947, Garnet worked as a cutter at Yonkers Manufacturing, was a cook at Ordnance School, sales clerk at G. C. Murphy's Store, Co-Owner of H & S Sales and Service and volunteered in the kitchen at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. She served as a Sunday School teacher and 4-H project leader. She was a member of Pleasant CEOS Club and Quilts and Things Quilting Guild.
Garnet loved reading her Bible, playing Phase 10, working puzzles, making crafts, sewing, quilting and spending time with family and friends. Due to Covid, she was not able to have a big 100th Birthday Party but will celebrate her 101st in heaven with family and friends. She always answered "working hard" when asked about living a long life.
She is survived by two daughters, Darlene A. Haer of Point Pleasant and Sharon (Doug) Pafford of Rockingham, VA; brothers, Merald Wayne Bauer of Proctorville, OH and Mack A. Bauer of Point Pleasant; grandchildren, Becky Haer, Point Pleasant, John (Teresa) Haer, Huntington, WV, Meg (Barton) Phillips of Chantilly, VA and Ken (Barbara) Pafford, Bangkok, Thailand; great grandsons, Benjamin Haer, Huntington, WV and Cole, Tyler and Wyatt Phillips of Chantilly, VA.; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 16th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bellemead U. M. Church, 510 Burdette St., Point Pleasant, WV. Services under the direction of Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, WV will be held Monday, January 17, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Bellemead U. M. Church with Pastor Nathan Fowler and Rev. Charles Marker officiating. Burial will follow service at Kirkland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bellemead U. M. Church at the above address or to Heights U. M. Church, 2016 North Main Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550. Social Distancing and Facemasks are required for everyone's safety.
