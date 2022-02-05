GARNET KATHLEEN ALLEN, age 90, of Poca, WV, passed away February 1st, 2022.
She was born July 9th, 1931, in Clay County, WV. Garnet graduated from Dupont High School and worked for many years in sales at the Diamond Department Store and Kaufmann's in Charleston, WV, as well as Lilly Crown Jewelers in Dunbar and Walmart in Nitro. She was a true caretaker of all who knew her and beloved mother and grandmother to her large family.
Garnet is preceded in death by her parents, Dolly and Sylvester Moore, all of her siblings, her husband Corbert "Tobe" Bostic, her husband Ralph B. Allen, her final partner of 17 years Jim White, her son-in-law Joseph Kniceley, and her great-grandson, Graham Cyrus.
Garnet is survived by her three daughters, one son, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren:
Tanya and her husband Odell Cyrus of Poca, WV, and their son Gabe (Hannah) Cyrus.
Tamara and her husband Chris Joseph of Dayton, OH. Tamara's four children: Todd (Danay) Kniceley, Jodi (Pedro) Gonzalez, Kaci (Kevin) Morande, and Alex Kniceley and Chris' four children: Michael (Melissa) Joseph, Kellie, Ben and Andrew Joseph; and their seven grandchildren Peyton Kelley, Jadyn and Avynn Kniceley, Maria and Vivian Gonzalez, Christopher and Jack Joseph.
Tiffany and her husband Sam Laton of St. Albans, WV, their children Sydney (Josh) Vance and Mitchell Laton (Alexandra Lively) and their granddaughter Hazel Vance.
Rodney "Chris" Bostic.
A memorial service is planned for May 20, 2022, in recognition of her wedding date with the first love of her life, Tobe.
The family would like to thank the staff at Angel's Touch Care Home, Kanawha Hospice and Teay Valley Assisted Living.