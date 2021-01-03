GARNET M. ASHLEY, 93, of Charleston passed away, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Charleston to the late, Rev. Elsworth "Wink" & Ollie Walls, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Shelley "Butch" Ashley; six brothers; and one sister.
Garnet was a loving daughter, wife, and aunt. She loved her family and was a passionate animal lover.
She is survived by her brother, Johnny Walls; step-daughter, Janie Cook; and many nieces, nephews, and many other family members whom she loved.
A service will begin 2 p.m., Monday, January 4, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Jerry Walls officiating. Burial will follow at the Walls Cemetery
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
