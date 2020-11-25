GARNET MARIE CASDORPH KOZIELEC, of Dunbar, was welcomed by her Lord and Savior on November 17, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 103.
She was born on March 29, 1917, in Guthrie, to the late John W. And Talma I. Fisher Casdorph. She was one of 10 children.
Garnet was a beloved friend to many people who she considered family. She was a woman of faith and a firm believer in the power of prayer and instilled this in her family. Garnet would end each prayer with "Lord, not my will but Thy will be done." She was an active member of Dunbar United Methodist Church and past member of Dunbar First Presbyterian Church and cherished her memories of both church families.
She was born during the world wide epidemic in 1917 and passed away during the world wide COVID-19 pandemic of 2019. Garnet lived through many life experiences, one being a "Rosie Riveter" during WWII She worked at the Ford's Willow Run Bomber Plant, in Michigan building B-24 bombers. She did this for three years while Henry was serving in Europe with the 8th Army Air Corp. Garnet was employed by Fletcher Enamel and served as Secretary of the Dunbar Planning and Zoning Commission.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Henry E. Kozielec; brothers, Arnell, Delbert, Loren, Flem, and Earl Casdorph; and sisters, Ruby Stalnaker, Opal Martin, Oma Casdorph, and Fern Hatcher.
Left to cherish her memory is her her son, Edmond Kozielec (Susan); daughter, Pamela Parsons (Donald); five granddaughters, Sarah Kozielec Holstien (Chris), Amy Kozielec Griffith, Leah Kozielec, Emily Parsons Lopez and Marie Parsons Taylor, who she affectionately called, "Her little woman". Great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn Lopez, Cora Griffith, Katherine Lowe, Miller Holstein and twins, Emilia and DylanTaylor; born one week before her 100th birthday. Garnet dearly loved her girls and is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and was loved very much by all of them. She blessed so many throughout her life.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 27, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Rev. David Bush officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service with a walk through visitation. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at all times.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Garnet's name to Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064, or Dunbar First Presbyterian Church, 1414 Myers Ave. Dunbar, WV 25064.
