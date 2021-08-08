GARNET RAY BELL, 88 of Ocean Isle Beach and former resident of Charlotte died Friday July 30, 2021 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Bell was born in St. Albans, West Virginia on September 4, 1932 and was the son of the late Ray Lewis Bell and Clara Louise Weitzel Bell. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and served during the Korean War. Mr. Bell graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology with a degree in printing management. He owned and operated Colorcraft Printing in Charlotte prior to his retirement. Mr. Bell was a member of Camp United Methodist Church and a member of the Methodist Men's Group. He was a Mason and Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Lou Bell; a son, Robert L. Bell and wife Sandy of Matthews, NC; a daughter, Daphne L. Bell of Charlotte ; eight grandchildren, Emily Watson, Taylor Bell, Maggie Rhodes, Logan Bell, Matthew Snider, Jacob Snider, Eli Snider and Rachel Snider and eight great grandchildren; a brother, Robert Bell of Waterford, Michigan; a sister, Dessie Ruth Elkins of Lincolnton, NC
A memorial service will be held Sunday August 15, 2021 at four o'clock in the afternoon at Camp United Methodist Church, Shallotte with Reverend Steve Murphy and Reverend Richard Vaughan officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium with military honors.
A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to Camp United Methodist Church building fund, P.O. Box 776 Shallotte, NC 28459.
