GARRY LEE McCOMAS, 70, of Charleston, WV passed away June 11, 2023 following a long battle with dementia.
He was born on November 15, 1952 in Huntington, WV, the third son of the late Harold Lee and June Marie McComas. Garry attended Ravenswood High School where he played trumpet in the school band and also wrestled, and graduated in 1971. He was a dedicated employee of C. J. Hughes and Mountaineer Gas for a combined 41 years. He was a passionate Marshall and WVU fan.
Garry is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Rebecca Sue McComas. He was loved by three children Tige McComas, Corey (Melissa) McComas of Charleston, WV, and Misty (Corey Plotkin) McComas of Ravenswood, WV and by his two step-daughters Jennifer (Charles) Fuller of Charleston, WV and Jami (John) Dent of Petersburg, VA. Garry leaves behind 8 grandchildren Jonathan, Jakob, Jason, Marie, Benjamin, Josephina, Brycen, and Joe. He was also survived by his two brothers David (Cindy) McComas of Ravenswood, WV and Jim (Sharon Howard) McComas of Nicholasville, KY, sister-in-law Andrea McComas of Ravenswood, WV, and cousin Brenda Lee of Syracuse, NY.
In addition to his parents, Garry was preceded in death by granddaughter Scarlett June Plotkin, grandson William Logan McComas, brother Steve McComas, and sister-in-law Beverly McComas.
Funeral services will be held at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, WV at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Public Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by burial at Ravenswood Cemetery. All are welcome.
Special thanks for the care provided by Camden Clark Hospital, their Hospice Unit, and the staff and nurses for their service and comfort to him and his family.