Garry Lee McComas
GARRY LEE McCOMAS, 70, of Charleston, WV passed away June 11, 2023 following a long battle with dementia.

He was born on November 15, 1952 in Huntington, WV, the third son of the late Harold Lee and June Marie McComas. Garry attended Ravenswood High School where he played trumpet in the school band and also wrestled, and graduated in 1971. He was a dedicated employee of C. J. Hughes and Mountaineer Gas for a combined 41 years. He was a passionate Marshall and WVU fan.

