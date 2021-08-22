GARVIE FRANKLIN EGGLETON, 92 of Marmet went home to be with the Lord on August, 21, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was a lifelong truck driver and attended Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church in Marmet. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was an avid bowler. His charm endeared him to all and his grandchildren delighted in his witticisms, especially his self proclaimed "sexy senior citizen" title. He loved to make peanut butter fudge and he was famous for his "secret" pickle recipe. He was passionate about his love for the Cincinnati Reds and the family encourages all of those who attend his funeral to dress casual and wear red to honor his memory.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years: Geraldine Ruth Eggleton; parents George Clarence and Maudie Wheeler Eggleton; sister: Beulah Sutphin and brothers, Lawrence, John and Cleo Eggleton.
Surviving are his daughter: Debbie (Jim) Martin of Scott Depot; son, Mark F. (Kim) Eggleton of Hurricane; grandchildren, Stacy VanBibber of Charleston, SC, Josh VanBibber of St. Albans, Kristen (Wade) Racer of Hurricane, Lauren (Zach) Fylling of Pikeville, KY and sister, Betty Blankenship of Marmet.
Funeral will be 1 p.m., Wednesday August 25, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Rick Boggess officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family committal service will be held in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387 or Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church 9508 MacCorkle Ave. Marmet, WV 25315.