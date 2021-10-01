GARY A. JUDY, 65 of Hernshaw died September 28, 2021 after a long illness.
He was a graduate of East Bank High School. He was a former coal miner and over the road truck driver. He loved hunting and fishing and belonged to a Tucker County Hunting Club where he took his boys growing up. He also loved taking his grandson Zack hunting where they had a lot of wild adventures, including being chased by three bears. He greeted his grandson Leland every morning from the dining room table with "Good Morning Mario". They loved to play UNO and work puzzles together. He loved his kids and grandkids and shared lots of memories that they will cherish forever. He also loved coaching and umpiring his boy's baseball games. He loved the outdoors and greeted every morning with a cup of coffee on his front porch. He was a member of GPAA and loved panning for gold. He was always playing practical jokes on people especially his daughter who he called Christina Mae Judy-star.
He was preceded in death by his father: Melvin Judy.
He is survived by his wife: Carolyn at home, with whom he shared a soulful unspoken love, children: Christie Judy-Porter and husband Gary of Hernshaw, Ben Judy and wife Kaitlyn of South Charleston, Andy Judy of Hernshaw, grandchildren: Zack Smith and wife Rhianna of Marmet, Leland Judy of Hernshaw, Autumn and Jackson Porter of Hernshaw, great granddaughter: five month old Allison Smith of Marmet, mother: Rosalie Judy of Hernshaw, sister: Cheryl Judy of Hernshaw, mother-in-law: Chris Cramer of Hernshaw and brother-in-law: Marc Cramer of Hernshaw and a host of other family and friends.
At Gary's request, his body will be cremated and there will be no service.