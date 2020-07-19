GARY ALLEN BILL, age 71, of Ansted, died July 15, 2020. He was born April 18, 1949, at Crown Hill, and was the son of the late Glenn and Juanita Carpenter Bill. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald, Glenn Robert and Cledith, and sisters, Gail Hall and Lilly Richo.
He was a retired custodian supervisor for the State of WV, and he was a U.S. Army veteran of the Viet Nam War.
Surviving: Children, Gary Bill II (Anita) of Victor, David Bill (Leann) of Ansted and Christina Bill (Jessica Dorsey) of Handley; many nieces, nephews and friends; sister, Brenda Shanklin of Pratt; brother, Bert Bill (Barb) of Hansford; and grandchildren, Lloyd Bill, Jeffrey Bill and Tyler Bill.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Carll Pomeroy officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Friends may call on Monday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.