GARY ALLEN JARVIS, of Poca, formerly from South Charleston, WV went home peacefully on Friday, August 13th at CAMC General Division. He was 77. Gary was born on October 5th, 1943, to the late Clarence and Imogene Jarvis of South Charleston. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Payne and infant daughter, Elizabeth Ann, his brother Errol Jarvis, brothers-in-law Earl Hendrick, Pete Jones, Eddie Johnson, and Mike Melkus, and nephews Todd Arthur and Lee Kendrick.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife Margaret (Cogan) Jarvis, daughter Carolyn (Scott) Hawley, grandchildren Olivia (Josiah) Richardson, Nash Hawley, and Aidan Hawley. Also sisters Margaret Hendrick, Rae Jones, Luanna Johnson, Sharon (Ron) Bush, Linda (David) Arthur, and Marlena Melkus, sister-in-law Carolyn Duncan and several nieces and nephews.
After graduating from South Charleston High School, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Navy and fought in the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he worked at FMC as a machinist and was a member of the United Steelworkers of America Local #12625.
Gary was a believer and attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro until his health started to decline. Even then, and through other hardships, his faith in the Lord never wavered and his prayer life remained an excellent example for his family.
In addition to serving his country and his God, he also served his community. Gary was a quiet humanitarian who had a genuine desire to help others. Seeing hungry children spurred Gary, along with his dear friends Elaine Harris, Ray Pauley and the late Donald "Windy" Withrow, to found the United Food Operation, an all-volunteer non-profit organization that fights hunger in the Kanawha Valley. The UFO was founded in June 1981 and is still serving 12 independent food pantries in Kanawha and Putnam counties today.
Gary was a kind, thoughtful, witty, intelligent, and a generous man who is already dearly missed.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at CAMC General, especially Nicole Strimel, RN, whose compassion, and support went above and beyond standard patient care. They are also grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 17, at 2 pm at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel in St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Food Operation, PO Box 20441, Charleston, WV 25362 or online at http://unitedfoodoperation.org/how-to-donate-to-ufo/
