Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the morning. High around 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.