GARY CONRAD SHORTER, Sr., 72, of St. Albans, WV formerly of Pax, WV passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at CAMC Memorial in Charleston, WV.
Born March 31, 1948, in Weirwood, WV he was the son of the late James C. and Vivian I. Wriston Shorter.
Gary was a 1966 graduate of Mount Hope High School after which he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving from 1967-1971 earning rank as Class E4 SGT. Following his military service, Gary graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Accounting from WV State College in 1978.
As a former US Postal Service employee, with 40 years service, Gary was also member of the Charleston WV Area Local of the American Postal Workers Union. At one point serving as President and for the past 24 years as Treasurer. He was a member of the WV Postal Workers Union serving as Treasurer for the past 16 years. He was a member of the CWVAL APWU for his entire career, was President of the Charleston Postal Employee Credit Union and was on the executive board for the National Association of Letter Carriers/CWVAL Building Corporation for the last 30 years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kondra Ray Shorter and sister, Elizabeth Ann Darbyshire.
Those left to cherish his memory include his former wife of 37 years, Elsie Almiria Gray; children, Gary Conrad Shorter, Jr.(Jenny), Robert Carson Shorter, and Jennifer Rebecca Freeman (Chris); and grandchildren, Riley Catherine Freeman and Sophie Elizabeth Shorter. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Carol Stover and several nieces, nephews and their families.
Graveside service with burial to follow will be 2 p.m., Sunday, October 25 at Pax Community Cemetery with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating.
Those planning to attend should use proper COVID 19 precautions by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet.
Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, WV