GARY D. ROBERTS, 72, of Alkol, WV went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was a Christian and a member of Sycamore Grove Baptist Church, Alkol, WV, a deacon and Sunday school teacher, was a retired coal miner and a member of United Mine Workers Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Angeline Roberts; and granddaughter Lauren Grace.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susie Watson Roberts; children, James Roberts of Chicago, IL and Angela (Rodney) Holley of Alkol; grandchildren, Landon and Logan Holley; and sister, Karen (Billy Dean) Mitchell of Twilight.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 3 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Pastor Gene Pauley officiating. Burial will follow in the Ryan family cemetery at Alkol.
Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
