GARY D. TINSLEY, 85, of Dunbar, was called Home on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Gary was born in Dunbar, on August 7, 1936, and was the son of the late Walter C. and Olive Anderson Tinsley. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School and proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps. Gary retired from Union Carbide hone-Poulenc in Institute with 38 years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed farming with his lifelong friend Blair Pridemore. He was a member of Woodward Wood Mission Church in North Charleston. Gary was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Katy Smith Tinsley, three sisters, Darlene Fisher, Wanda Hill, and Mary Caldwell, and son-in-law David Bagnato. Left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Kathy Hollis (Perry), Sally Finchum (John), Lora Fields (David), and Rebecca Holley (Brian), and son-in-law Darrell Ramsey, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, sister Parma Beach of Florida, and a host of other loved ones and friends. Honoring his wishes Gary will be cremated and a Memorial Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at Genesis Fellowship, 4032 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 with Pastor Rick Pursley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Gary's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com