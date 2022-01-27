GARY DALE HARPER, SR., was born in Sissonville, West Virginia on April 30, 1947. Gary was born the eighth out of eleven children to Ocie and Clem Harper. Gary married his high school sweetheart, Ada Jean Laton. June 5, 2021, marked their 55th wedding anniversary.
Gary is survived by his wife, Ada, daughters, Jean Ann Sheaffer (Wayne), Tammy Lynn Hopson (Randy), Cheryl Sue Atkinson (Joe), son, Gary Dale Harper II (favorite daughter-in-law Susan) and seven grandchildren Racheal, Annemarie Derek, Christina, Jacob, Kayla, and Kyle, and two brothers, Hayward Harper (Rita) and Pastor John Harper (Phyllis).
Sergeant First Class, Gary Dale Harper, Sr., United States Army (retired), honorably served America from 1965-1986 for a total of twenty-one years and one month. During that time, he served as a Unit Supply Specialist and an Infantryman. His foreign service included two years in Vietnam. During his service, Sergeant First Class Harper earned the Meritorious Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with one silver star and two bronze stars, the Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Army Good Conduct Medal, fifth award. Additionally, he earned the Expert Infantry Badge.
The distinctive accomplishments of Sergeant First Class Harper reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Army.
Gary and Ada moved to Northwest Indiana in September 1995, where they attended First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana.
After retiring from the military, Gary carried out the remainder of his career serving as an entrepreneur in the field of real estate.
Gary's most prized treasures were his wife and family, whom he loved and for whom he would do anything.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Baptist Church missions or 90.5 The Key radio station.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Jack Hyles Memorial Auditorium 523 Sibley St. Hammond, Indiana 46320. Funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park.