GARY DALE MASSEY, dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend - passed away at the age of 73 at Valley Center Genesis Healthcare Facility, South Charleston, WV on Saturday, June 18, 2022, following an extended illness.
Gary was born to Edward and Donna Massey in Ohley, WV on September 22, 1948. He graduated from East Bank High School in 1967. Gary worked as a coal miner and proud member of the UMWA for 20 years and attended Smithers Church of God.
Gary and Becky married in April 1986 and called the Montgomery and Kimberly area home for nearly 36 years. Through the years, Gary enjoyed keeping the roads hot selling mining equipment, visiting the beach on our annual trips, spending time with his family, and especially enjoying Becky's excellent home cooked meals. Gary was one of the most kind and tender-hearted men and wouldn't hesitate to give you the shirt off his back. Being a father and grandfather came naturally to Gary. His kids and grandkids loved his funny stories and his wacky sense of humor. He was always the life of the party and made everyone feel at home. He never failed to save a seat at the table for anyone and everyone - making room in his home and in his heart. Through each encounter, he made everyone feel welcomed, loved, and appreciated.
Gary is survived by his wife Becky Cooper Massey; their children Dale Massey (Brandy) of Trussville AL, Staci Ridenour Boggs (Greg) of Victor WV, Shane Ridenour (Lesley) of Winfield, WV and daughter-in-law Tammy Ridenour of Hico, WV; 12 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren; his brother, Ronald (Julia) of Sharon, WV, and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by sons, Gary Alan Massey and Todd Ridenour.
Gary battled against Parkinson's disease and congestive heart failure. His family wishes to extend a special thanks to the dedicated staff of Valley Center Genesis Healthcare.
A celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Smithers Church of God, Smithers WV with Pastors Joe Hubbard and Ronald Massey officiating. Visiting hours from 4 to 5 p.m., with ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor WV.
O'Dell Funeral Home of Montgomery is in charge of arrangements and proudly serving the Massey family. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com