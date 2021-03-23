GARY DAVID ALFORD, SR., 75, of Cross Lanes, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cline & Blanche Alford.
Gary worked for 33 years for National Cash Register as a Field Engineer, a 1963 Duval High School graduate, and attended Bible Center Church and working faithfully in the Children's Center. He was in the US Army 3rd Batallion 24th Armored Division - Specialist 5th Class during the Vietnam War.
Gary is survived by his wife, Jean, son, Gary (Crystal), daughter, Heather (Ray) Brown, step-daughter, Jeannine Chandler, step-son, Fred (Kelli) Chandler IV. He is also survived by grandsons, Tyler Mullins and Corey Alford, step-grandsons, Ethan Chandler and Elliott Chandler, great-grandchildren, Molleigh Chappel and Braxton Sweeney, brother, Jack (Barbara) Alford, and beloved pets, Radar and Hershey.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, with military graveside rites by Alum Creek VFW Post 4768, with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 2102 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, WV 25311 or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.