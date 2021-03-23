Thank you for Reading.

GARY DEAN DUNLAP, 75, of Sumerco, WV, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home. Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, with Pastor Isaiah Hatfield officiating. Friends and family with gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.

