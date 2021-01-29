Gary Duffey

GARY EDMOND DUFFEY 73, of Belle passed away at home while sleeping on Monday, January 25th, 2021.
Gary graduated from Dupont High School and worked at AEP for 41 years, almost entirely at John Amos Power Plant. He enjoyed over ten years of retirement; devoting the majority of his time to working and playing with his two favorite sidekicks, grandson, Blake and great-grandson, Maddox.
He was a great husband, father, and grandfather. Always ready to help with any job and laughed loudly at any jest. His memory is a keepsake, with which we will never part. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts and you will be loved forever.
Preceding him in death were his father, "Smokie" Esmond Duffey; mother, Lula Bell Hancock-Duffey; brother, Dewey Duffey; and sister, Sharlene Tucker.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Duffey; brother, Bill Duffey; sisters, Abby Hancock, Debbie Stone and Carolyn Kerns; sons, Eddie, John and Shane Duffey; his "favorite" ex daughter-in-law, Tera Duffey; grandsons, lil Shane Duffey, Mason Casto and Blake Duffey; and great-grandson, Maddox Duffey.
In keeping with Gary's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be a memorial celebration held at a later date.
