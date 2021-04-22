GARY E. ACORD, 72, of Hugheston, formerly of Beckley, WV, passed on to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Born August 6, 1948, Gary was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who were fortunate enough to know him. Gary graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology, magna cum laude with a degree in Civil Engineering. He earned an MBA from West Virginia College of Graduate Studies. Gary was a professional, licensed engineer, employed as an Environmental Engineer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Burl and Gracie (Elkins) Acord, brothers, Kenneth, Lonnie, Steve, Jonathan and sister, Lucy.
Gary is survived by his wife, Vicki of 50 years, his daughter, Ginny Acord Osborne (Anthony) of Plant City, FL, a son, Adam Acord of Beckley, grandchildren, Hailey and Austin Osborne and Tessa Acord, sisters, Patsy Honsinger and Karen Acord.
Friends may call 12 - 1 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Cooke Funeral Home, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, WV. Funeral service will be graveside at 2 p.m., at Jennette Cemetery, Rt 60, Lookout, WV with Pastor Penny Bivens officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face coverings are required.
