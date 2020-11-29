GARY EDWARD ATKINS, 78, of Ashford, born July 16, 1942 went home to be with the Lord on November 25, 2020.
He retired from Hobet Mining after 20+ years of service. He was a member of the UMWA and NRA. He was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. Most of all he loved the Lord and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sybil and Susie Atkins; and brother Terry Atkins.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Julie Atkins at home; two daughters, Saundra and Roy Sears of Traphill, NC and Jeanie and Roy Hill of Ashford. WV; his grandchildren, Carrie and Chad Hutson of Elkin, NC, Amber and Shawn Horn of Thomasville, NC, Gary Carr of Thomasville, NC and Ricky and Samantha Carr of Huntersville, NC; great-grandchildren, Alana Hutson, Grayson, and Adeline Carr; siblings, Dewayne Atkins, Elmo Atkins, and Elaine Britt; along with many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 30 at Camp Creek Gospel Tabernacle with Steve Hayes and Stevie Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Atkins Family Cemetery, Ashford.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.