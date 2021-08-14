GARY EUGENE CARROLL, 58, of Ranger, WV died Friday August 13, 2021. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Monday August 16, 2021 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. The burial will follow in the Sherry Lynn Memorial Cemetery, Ranger, WV.
